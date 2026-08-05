Fadnavis announces exclusive Warner Music India deal on X
Entertainment
Singer Amruta Fadnavis just announced she's teaming up exclusively with Warner Music India.
Shared on X on August 5, 2026, the deal means Warner will now take care of everything music-related for her: think new releases, live shows, and brand partnerships.
Warner released Fadnavis's 'Saawan' 2024
This isn't their first project together: Warner released her single Saawan back in 2024. But now, they'll have a bigger hand in shaping her career.
Besides being a classically trained singer who left banking for music, Fadnavis is also active in causes like women's financial empowerment and child welfare.