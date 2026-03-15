Faisal Malik joins cast of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Faisal Malik, known for his memorable role in Panchayat, has joined the star-studded cast of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film Ramayana as Kumbhakarna.
He recently wrapped up his first shoot schedule, filming an intense intro scene with Yash (who plays Ravana) using Avatar-style graphics and an international action crew.
Exciting casting bolsters the film further
This casting adds even more buzz to Ramayana, which already features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and a host of other big names.
With such a massive ensemble and high production values, the movie is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases for fans of epic stories and Indian cinema alike.