Faisal Malik joins cast of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Exciting casting bolsters the film further

This casting adds even more buzz to Ramayana, which already features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and a host of other big names.

With such a massive ensemble and high production values, the movie is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases for fans of epic stories and Indian cinema alike.