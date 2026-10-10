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Home / News / Entertainment News / Influencer Mr Faisu announces wedding, shares dreamy pictures
Influencer Mr Faisu announces wedding, shares dreamy pictures
Faisal Shaikh has tied the knot

Influencer Mr Faisu announces wedding, shares dreamy pictures

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 10, 2026
03:56 pm
What's the story

Faisal Shaikh, a popular social media influencer and digital content creator known as Mr Faisu, has announced his wedding. The news was revealed through a series of dreamy pictures from his nikah ceremony in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. In the post shared on Instagram on Saturday, Shaikh expressed gratitude for having his entire family present during this special occasion.

Wedding announcement

'A blessing beyond words'

Along with the pictures, Shaikh wrote a heartfelt message. He quoted a verse from the Quran (78:8), which reads, "And We created you in pairs."

He added, "Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words."

"Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together."

Wedding details

Speculation surrounding Shaikh's wedding

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about Shaikh's wedding plans.

Reports had suggested that the influencer would tie the knot in Madinah before hosting a celebration with friends and family in Mumbai.

Shaikh chose a white sherwani for the ceremony, while his bride opted for a red-and-white sharara.

Details about his bride remain undisclosed.

Meanwhile, the content creator was recently seen in JioHotstar's The 50.

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