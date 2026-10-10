Influencer Mr Faisu announces wedding, shares dreamy pictures

Along with the pictures, Shaikh wrote a heartfelt message. He quoted a verse from the Quran (78:8), which reads, "And We created you in pairs."

He added, "Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words."

"Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together."