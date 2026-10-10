Influencer Mr Faisu announces wedding, shares dreamy pictures
What's the story
Faisal Shaikh, a popular social media influencer and digital content creator known as Mr Faisu, has announced his wedding. The news was revealed through a series of dreamy pictures from his nikah ceremony in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. In the post shared on Instagram on Saturday, Shaikh expressed gratitude for having his entire family present during this special occasion.
Wedding announcement
'A blessing beyond words'
Along with the pictures, Shaikh wrote a heartfelt message. He quoted a verse from the Quran (78:8), which reads, "And We created you in pairs."
He added, "Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words."
"Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together."
Wedding details
Speculation surrounding Shaikh's wedding
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about Shaikh's wedding plans.
Reports had suggested that the influencer would tie the knot in Madinah before hosting a celebration with friends and family in Mumbai.
Shaikh chose a white sherwani for the ceremony, while his bride opted for a red-and-white sharara.
Details about his bride remain undisclosed.
Meanwhile, the content creator was recently seen in JioHotstar's The 50.