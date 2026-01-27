Fallout Season 2 finale: Episode 7 drops tonight at 6pm PT
Fallout fans, the wait's almost over—Episode 7 of Season 2, "The Handoff," lands tonight at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Prime Video.
The final episode, "The Strip," follows next Tuesday, wrapping up a season packed with twists and cliffhangers.
What's happened so far?
Since its December premiere, Fallout S02 has dropped new episodes every week.
Last episode, Ghoul (Walton Goggins) was impaled and rescued by a Super Mutant (voiced by Ron Perlman).
Meanwhile, Lucy (Ella Purnell) found her dad Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), who is involved in a mind control plan.
Why should you care?
If you're into wild post-apocalyptic drama and big betrayals, this finale is set to deliver.
Plus, with Season 3 already confirmed, now's a great time to catch up or jump in before everyone starts talking about what happens next.