Fallout Season 2 finale: Episode 7 drops tonight at 6pm PT

Since its December premiere, Fallout S02 has dropped new episodes every week. Last episode, Ghoul (Walton Goggins) was impaled and rescued by a Super Mutant (voiced by Ron Perlman). Meanwhile, Lucy (Ella Purnell) found her dad Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), who is involved in a mind control plan.

Why should you care?

If you're into wild post-apocalyptic drama and big betrayals, this finale is set to deliver.

Plus, with Season 3 already confirmed, now's a great time to catch up or jump in before everyone starts talking about what happens next.