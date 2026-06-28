Venkatesh's 'Aadarsha Kutumbam...' to release on October 2
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty, will hit theaters on October 2. The announcement was made by the production team recently. The post featured a family portrait of the cast members, all smiling and cheering at the camera.
Film details
More about the film
The movie is a reunion project for Daggubati and director Trivikram Srinivas. The first look of the actor was also revealed earlier, promising a family entertainer. Shetty plays the female lead opposite Daggubati in this action-comedy thriller. The film also stars Nara Rohit, Pujita Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, and Brahmaji, among others, in pivotal roles.
Career updates
Daggubati's upcoming film
Daggubati was last seen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. He will be reuniting with Ravipudi for an upcoming film with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The project, tentatively titled VenkyAnil5, recently went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.