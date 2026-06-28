Venkatesh's 'Aadarsha Kutumbam...' to release on October 2

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The movie is a reunion project for Daggubati and director Trivikram Srinivas. The first look of the actor was also revealed earlier, promising a family entertainer. Shetty plays the female lead opposite Daggubati in this action-comedy thriller. The film also stars Nara Rohit, Pujita Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, and Brahmaji, among others, in pivotal roles.