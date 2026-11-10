Famous Studios pivots to original content and digital media partnerships
Entertainment
Famous Studios, a legendary name in Indian cinema, is turning the page.
After closing its iconic Mahalaxmi location in late 2025 to make way for luxury homes, the studio, now led by founder JB Roongta's grandson, Anant Roongta, is focusing on creating original content and expanding into digital media and brand partnerships.
Roongta outlines co production, VFX, AI
Now operating from Andheri and Santacruz, Famous Studios is shifting gears toward fresh content production.
Roongta says this move is all about embracing creativity: They're planning to co-produce diverse projects, build brand IPs, and blend in VFX and AI services to keep things modern and relevant.