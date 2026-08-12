Fanning recounts 1 on-set argument while filming 'The Nightingale'
Entertainment
Dakota Fanning just spilled the story of her one and only on-set argument while filming The Nightingale, which hits theaters March 19, 2027.
On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she recalled a tiny squabble right toward the end of a scene they were doing together in this really hot room on this couch.
Fanning sisters share 'The Nightingale' scenes
Even though they've both been in movies since childhood, The Nightingale is the first time Dakota and Elle share scenes together.
Playing estranged sisters in Nazi-occupied France was a big deal for them: Dakota admitted she was "silently panicked" to act with her sister for real, while Elle joked that Dakota needed to drop her "older sister behavior" on set.