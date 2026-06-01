Fans compare 'Drishyam 3' Georgekutty with 'Breaking Bad' White
Entertainment
Drishyam 3 is making waves online, with fans drawing fresh parallels between Georgekutty and Breaking Bad's Walter White.
Both characters are shaped by tough life events (Georgekutty protects his family after a crime, while Walter faces his cancer diagnosis) and their journeys have people talking about how far they'll go for those they love.
Reddit debates Georgekutty and White
Reddit and other platforms are buzzing as viewers debate the two leads' moral choices and growing confidence.
Some highlight Georgekutty's fierce loyalty to his family, while others point out Walter's shift to a darker side, summed up in his iconic line, "I am not in danger. I am the danger."
The intense climax of Drishyam 3 has only fueled these discussions about what drives each character.