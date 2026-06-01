Fans compare 'Drishyam 3' Georgekutty with 'Breaking Bad' White

Reddit debates Georgekutty and White

Reddit and other platforms are buzzing as viewers debate the two leads' moral choices and growing confidence.

Some highlight Georgekutty's fierce loyalty to his family, while others point out Walter's shift to a darker side, summed up in his iconic line, "I am not in danger. I am the danger."

The intense climax of Drishyam 3 has only fueled these discussions about what drives each character.