Fans make Tamil Nadu cinemas festive for 'Jailer 2' premiere
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hit theaters on Thursday, October 15, 2026, and Tamil Nadu turned the premiere into a full-on celebration.
Fans packed cinemas from early morning, lighting firecrackers and performing traditional milk abhishekam rituals, making movie theaters feel more like festival grounds than theaters.
Fan clubs celebrate 'Jailer 2' release
From Tiruchirappalli to Madurai, Rajinikanth fan clubs organized music, handed out sweets, and showed up in themed outfits.
In places like Thoothukudi, fans even said the release felt as big as Deepavali.
In Madurai, fans compared Jailer 2's buzz to classics like Baasha, showing just how much Rajini still brings generations together.