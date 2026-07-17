Fans mock 'Dhamaal 4' clip of Devgn riding 2 whales
Entertainment
Dhamaal 4 just dropped a clip featuring Ajay Devgn riding two whales as he emerges from the ocean, but fans aren't impressed.
Many called the visuals "cardboard cutout floating on water" and questioned the use of Bella Ciao as background music.
Some even wondered why Devgn's own VFX company didn't step up the quality.
Deshmukh Warsi Jaaferi launched 'Dhamaal' 2007
Dhamaal kicked off in 2007 with Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi leading the laughs. Later sequels brought in big names like Ajay Devgn.
Directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Devgn and Bhushan Kumar, Dhamaal 4 keeps the comedy adventure legacy going, even if this scene missed the mark for many viewers.