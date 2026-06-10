Japanese fans want Trump to stop using anime memes

Fan reactions

Fans speak out against Trump's actions

Fans of the series have expressed their disappointment and frustration over Trump's actions. One fan, Matsui Qunishige, said, "If you respect the creators and those involved and have obtained their permission, I think that's fine." "Otherwise, you're just showing yourself to be someone who can't follow the rules and who disregards culture." Another fan called on the government to "speak out against this."