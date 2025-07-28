'Fantastic Four: First Steps'—all about the post-credits scenes
"Fantastic Four: First Steps" just hit theaters on July 25, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Set in Earth-828, the movie follows the team as they look out for Sue Storm's newborn son Franklin.
Right now, you can only catch it in theaters.
How Doctor Doom entered the picture
Stick around after the movie—there's a mid-credits scene set four years later where Sue is reading to Franklin and a mysterious figure appears holding Doctor Doom's mask.
The big surprise? He's played by Robert Downey Jr., hinting at his arrival in the MCU.
Tribute to Jack Kirby
The last post-credit moment features a classic Fantastic Four cartoon as a tribute to legendary comic creator Jack Kirby.
The Earth-828 reference is actually a sweet shoutout to Kirby's birthday on August 28.