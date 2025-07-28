'Fantastic Four: First Steps'—all about the post-credits scenes Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

"Fantastic Four: First Steps" just hit theaters on July 25, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Set in Earth-828, the movie follows the team as they look out for Sue Storm's newborn son Franklin.

Right now, you can only catch it in theaters.