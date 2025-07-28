Vijay Raghavendra's action film "Rippon Swamy" set for August release
Heads up, Kannada movie fans—Vijay Raghavendra is back in action with "Rippon Swamy," hitting theaters on August 29.
Directed by Kishore Moodbidre (yep, the "Malgudi Days" guy), the film also stars Ashwini Chandrashekhar, with Prakash Tummi Nadu and Vajradeer Jain rounding out the cast.
Expect a teaser and trailer soon to set the vibe for this action-packed ride.
'Rippon Swamy' filmed in scenic locations like Koppa, Kalasa
"Rippon Swamy" is a Panchanana Films project shot across some seriously stunning spots like Koppa, Kalasa, and Balehonnur.
The team features music by Samuel Abhi and visuals from cinematographer Ranganath CM, while Shashank Narayan keeps things tight in editing.
With its talented lineup and eye-catching locations, this one's shaping up to be an exciting watch for anyone into action flicks.