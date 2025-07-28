Dhanush buys ₹150 crore mansion in Chennai's Poes Garden
Dhanush, who's made it big in both Tamil cinema and Hollywood, bought a massive mansion in Chennai's posh Poes Garden for ₹150 crore a few years ago.
He's gifting this dream home to his parents—a huge milestone for someone who started from humble beginnings and now has a net worth around ₹230 crore.
The house is nearly 19,000 sq ft!
The house covers over eight grounds (that's nearly 19,000 sq ft!) and stands four stories tall.
Plus, Poes Garden is famous for its star neighbors like Rajinikanth and the late Jayalalithaa.
His wealth and movie career
Dhanush is among the top-paid actors in Tamil films, earning ₹20-35 crore per movie plus about ₹3 crore from endorsements.
He also co-founded Wunderbar Films back in 2010 and made his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man—all adding up to his impressive fortune.
