Dhanush buys ₹150 crore mansion in Chennai's Poes Garden Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Dhanush, who's made it big in both Tamil cinema and Hollywood, bought a massive mansion in Chennai's posh Poes Garden for ₹150 crore a few years ago.

He's gifting this dream home to his parents—a huge milestone for someone who started from humble beginnings and now has a net worth around ₹230 crore.