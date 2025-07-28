'Anupamaa': Rahi's anxiety attack after she clashes with Mahi Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

This week on Anupamaa, things get tense as Rahi faces major pressure to compete against her own mom in a big dance contest.

Pushed by Vasundhara and Khyati, Rahi feels torn between ambition and family, leading to an anxiety attack that leaves her shaken.

Meanwhile, Mahi jumps into the contest too, making the family rivalry even messier.