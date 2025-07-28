'Anupamaa': Rahi's anxiety attack after she clashes with Mahi
This week on Anupamaa, things get tense as Rahi faces major pressure to compete against her own mom in a big dance contest.
Pushed by Vasundhara and Khyati, Rahi feels torn between ambition and family, leading to an anxiety attack that leaves her shaken.
Meanwhile, Mahi jumps into the contest too, making the family rivalry even messier.
Rahi collapses at press conference
At a press conference, Rahi openly criticizes Anupamaa for joining the competition, saying it reveals her true character—making their relationship even more strained.
Overwhelmed by everything, Rahi collapses but finds some reassurance from Parag, who encourages her not to give up.
Will Anupamaa and Mahi's rivalry ruin their relationship?
Prem warns that all this rivalry could break the mother-daughter bond for good.
With Mahi joining in and everyone talking about rising tensions at home, Parag decides it's time to meet Anupamaa and try to smooth things over before things get worse.