'Superman' soars past ₹3,600 crore globally: How it fared in India
James Gunn's "Superman" is making waves worldwide, pulling in over ₹3,600 crore globally.
In India, the film's Hindi version alone has brought in ₹9.65 crore, helping the total reach ₹57.26 crore so far.
Even after a dip post-opening week, it's still drawing crowds in metro cities and is about to cross the ₹50 crore mark—making it one of 2023's biggest hits.
Regional versions have had a quieter run
While Hindi audiences are showing up strong, regional versions have had a quieter run.
The Telugu release earned ₹1.67 crore mostly during its launch days, and Tamil collected ₹1.84 crore over its first weekend before slowing down.
Still, these versions have helped boost the film's overall success across India thanks to fresh storytelling and a strong cast that keeps fans coming back.