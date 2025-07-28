These 5 Jennifer Aniston comedies are pure feel-good gold

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most loved stars in Hollywood , and she has left an indelible mark in the field of comedy. With her impeccable timing and relatable characters, she has appeared in several films that have made audiences laugh worldwide. Here are five notable comedy movies starring Aniston, highlighting her versatility and charm as an actor.

Workplace humor 'Office Space' - A cult classic Released in 1999, Office Space is a satirical take on corporate life. Jennifer Aniston plays Joanna, a waitress who gets romantically involved with the protagonist. The film humorously explores the mundane aspects of office work, and the desire to break free from it. Aniston's role adds depth to the narrative, providing both comedic relief and emotional resonance.

Unlikely pairing 'Along Came Polly' - Romantic comedy at its best In 2004's Along Came Polly, Aniston starred alongside Ben Stiller. The movie revolves around Reuben Feffer who tries to make sense of life after his marriage collapses. Enter Polly Prince, Aniston's character, whose carefree spirit disrupts Reuben's cautious life. The film is replete with funny situations stemming from their opposite personalities.

Pet Adventures 'Marley & Me' - Heartfelt laughter Released in 2008, Marley & Me starred Aniston as Jenny Grogan opposite Owen Wilson. The plot follows a couple who adopts a mischievous dog named Marley who brings chaos into their lives but also teaches them important lessons about family and love. Although mostly remembered for its tear-jerking scenes, the film also has plenty of hilarious moments with Marley's shenanigans.

Workplace antics 'Horrible Bosses' - Dark comedy delight In the 2011 dark comedy Horrible Bosses, Aniston portrays Dr. Julia Harris, a dentist who lacks moral principles. She is one of the three bosses who become the target of their employees' vengeful plot. The employees, fed up with their oppressive work environments, concoct a series of outrageous schemes to get back at their superiors. Aniston's character is central to these plots, adding a layer of dark humor to the narrative.