Nitin Gadkari shows 'gobar-painted' walls to Farah Khan
What's the story
Farah Khan, the acclaimed director-choreographer, recently featured Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on her YouTube cooking channel. The episode was shot at Gadkari's opulent New Delhi residence and was filled with delectable food and intriguing tales from his life as a politician and husband. During the vlog, Gadkari revealed that he lost 45kg by working out for two-and-a-half hours every day! He also shocked Khan with a "natural paint" trivia.
Health focus
Gadkari's weight loss journey and daily routine
Gadkari, who was once 135kg, now weighs 89kg. He said, "It's 9:30pm now and after meeting with you I have appointments till 1:00am. Then I will wake up at 7:00am and do exercise for two-and-a-half hours." "You can see the positive effects of this routine on my face." The minister also asked Khan to guess which wall in his conference room was painted with cow dung (gobar) and which one had regular paint.
Family affairs
Gadkari's wife Kanchan runs several NGOs
The minister then told the hosts how his conference room wall had "natural paint" made out of cow dung, which shocked Khan. The director and her cook, Dilip, also met Gadkari's wife Kanchan. They learned that she runs several NGOs and is the chairperson of a bank. When Dilip heard this, he cheekily asked her for a loan! The group then moved to the kitchen to prepare their dinner.