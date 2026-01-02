Nitin Gadkari shows 'gobar-painted' walls to Farah Khan

Health focus

Gadkari's weight loss journey and daily routine

Gadkari, who was once 135kg, now weighs 89kg. He said, "It's 9:30pm now and after meeting with you I have appointments till 1:00am. Then I will wake up at 7:00am and do exercise for two-and-a-half hours." "You can see the positive effects of this routine on my face." The minister also asked Khan to guess which wall in his conference room was painted with cow dung (gobar) and which one had regular paint.