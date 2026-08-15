'Malamaal Weekly 2': Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar join cast
What's the story
Bollywood actors Fardeen Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar have been roped in for the upcoming comedy film Malamaal Weekly 2, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film is directed by Amit Joshi. It features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Elvish Yadav, and Rajpal Yadav.
Character details
'Fardeen is on a roll since his comeback'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Fardeen is on a roll since his comeback. He has done films in various genres, but he's quite loved in comic capers."
"Meanwhile, Mahesh Manjrekar is a one-of-a-kind actor. Even he rocks the show in comedy films."
"There's a quirky character in the film and the makers felt that he would be apt for the part."
Production details
Everything to know about the film
The comedy is set to go on floors in November.
It will have a new story but retain the essence of the original, which revolved around a group of people from a village who get caught up in a mess due to their financial struggles and desire for quick money.
Riteish Deshmukh, who had a key role in the original, will also reportedly return for the sequel.