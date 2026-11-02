How Sanjay Gupta helped Fardeen Khan make his Bollywood comeback
What's the story
Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan recently opened up about his relationship with late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. Speaking to Variety India, he said that the news of Gupta's death feels like a "punishment." The actor revealed how the director supported him during his comeback and even offered him a project when he was at his lowest.
Support during comeback
How Gupta helped Khan during his comeback
Khan said, "He was the first person to find me. When I came back after 12 years, I was lost in some sense."
"I just wanted people to know I was back... I went and met Sanjay Gupta to let him know I was back and that I was looking for work."
"While we were chatting, during our first meeting after my return, he offered me a role in Visfot (directed by Kookie Gulati)."
Gratitude
'He had absolute faith and trust in me'
Khan added, "He had the foresight to cast me in Shoaib's role. He gave the character a background, just for my sake."
"I was extremely grateful. And I gave it my best. He had absolute faith and trust in me."
"That meant the world to me at that time. He gave me the shoes to walk with on my second innings."
Posthumous release
'We were supposed to meet earlier this week'
Khan expressed disappointment that Visfot didn't release before Heeramandi, his first project after returning to Bollywood.
However, he was happy with Visfot.
"But it did release, and I was extremely happy. People thought I'd pulled off the role well and appreciated me for attempting something different."
"We were to meet earlier this week. And now, he is suddenly gone."
Gupta, 57, passed away on October 31 due to a head injury after collapsing in his kitchen.