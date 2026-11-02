How Sanjay Gupta helped Fardeen Khan make his Bollywood comeback

Khan said, "He was the first person to find me. When I came back after 12 years, I was lost in some sense."

"I just wanted people to know I was back... I went and met Sanjay Gupta to let him know I was back and that I was looking for work."

"While we were chatting, during our first meeting after my return, he offered me a role in Visfot (directed by Kookie Gulati)."