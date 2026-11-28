'A disservice': Farhan Akhtar slams Bollywood's obsession with box office
What's the story
Farhan Akhtar recently expressed his disapproval of Bollywood's fixation with box office numbers. Speaking at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), he said, "I feel the film industry has done itself a disservice by banging the drum about numbers so much." He was attending a special session called The Legendary 25s. It celebrated 25 years of his film Dil Chahta Hai, Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, and Madhur Bhandarkar's Chandni Bar.
Industry's focus
'Earlier, when you met someone at a time when your...'
Akhtar reminisced about when film discussions revolved around personal experiences rather than financial success.
According to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "Earlier, when you met someone at a time when your film released, the conversation always was whether they liked it or didn't like the film."
"Now, the comments are...'I heard you had a great weekend. Superb!' I am like, 'Bhai, I don't owe you money! Why are you interested in how much money the film has made?'"
Promotion critique
Akhtar on overpromotion of films
Akhtar also shared his thoughts on film promotions, saying that while communication about a film is important, over-promotion can lead to audience fatigue.
He said, "I actually believe that we tend to overpromote at times."
"Overpromotion creates a bit of fatigue in the audiences' minds that 'I am watching this actor constantly on every single feed; now, do I want to go and see him again in theaters?'"
Balance needed
Finding balance in promotion is key, says Akhtar
Akhtar emphasized the need for a balance in film promotion.
He said, "Most people are realizing that a balance needs to be found in how you communicate about your film and put it out."
"Of course, there's a constant demand from different platforms and places who want you to come and promote."
"However, as makers, we need to be clear about how much is too much. I feel too much promotion harms the film."