Akhtar reminisced about when film discussions revolved around personal experiences rather than financial success.

According to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "Earlier, when you met someone at a time when your film released, the conversation always was whether they liked it or didn't like the film."

"Now, the comments are...'I heard you had a great weekend. Superb!' I am like, 'Bhai, I don't owe you money! Why are you interested in how much money the film has made?'"