Sidhant Gupta replaces Farhan Akhtar in Aamir Khan's 'Lalkaara'?
What's the story
Farhan Akhtar has reportedly exited the upcoming sports drama Lalkaara, starring Aamir Khan and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The decision was made due to scheduling conflicts with his next project, a biopic on legendary music composer R.D. Burman directed by Neeraj Pandey. Jubilee actor Sidhant Gupta has been roped in as Akhtar's replacement, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Scheduling conflicts
Why Akhtar left the film
Akhtar's decision to leave Lalkaara was influenced by the extensive preparation and time required for his role in the Burman biopic.
Meanwhile, the actor would have needed to undergo months of cricket training and commit to a lengthy shooting schedule for Lalkaara.
Given these demands, he chose to prioritize the musical project over Lalkaara.
Production role
Akhtar will still be involved in 'Lalkaara'
Despite his exit from the acting role, Akhtar continues to be involved with Lalkaara as a producer.
He and Ritesh Sidhwani are producing the film under their Excel Entertainment banner in association with Rajkumar Hirani Films.
The production timeline for Lalkaara has not been affected by Akhtar's departure, as Gupta has already been confirmed as his replacement.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Lalkaara'
Lalkaara is an ambitious sports saga based on the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series.
It marks Khan and Gowariker's reunion after their 2001 classic Lagaan.
Written by Piyush Gupta (Dangal, Chhichhore) and Neeraj Singh (Nil Battey Sannata), it explores themes of friendship, rivalry, and national pride against one of Indian cricket's most important chapters.
Khan will reportedly play cricketing legend Lala Amarnath, independent India's first captain who led the team during the first-ever Test series between India and Pakistan post-Partition.