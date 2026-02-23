'Exciting, daunting': Farhan on playing Ravi Shankar in Beatles biopics

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recently attended the BAFTA Film Awards in London, where his home production, Boong, won Best Children's & Family Film. While walking the red carpet, he spoke about his upcoming role as legendary sitar player Ravi Shankar in The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event . "It's exciting. It's daunting. And...just to be a part of a film that's about this incredible group of people, the Beatles, and to be directed by Sam Mendes," he told AP.

Casting news Other actors in the 4-part film series Akhtar also shared a personal story about The Beatles's popularity in India, recalling how his father Javed Akhtar told him that even in their small village near Lucknow, people knew about The Beatles. In the four movies, Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal will star as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will essay John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn will be seen as George Harrison. The ensemble also includes Lucy Boynton as Jane Asher and Morfydd Clark as Cynthia Lennon.

Cultural impact Akhtar on Shankar's influence on The Beatles Akhtar said, "So, there is a relationship that our country has with them through their music, of course. And it feels like they're making a film about somebody who belongs to the culture as well." Shankar had a significant influence on The Beatles's sound, particularly Harrison's music, by incorporating Indian classical music into Western pop compositions. The four films are set to hit theaters in April 2028.

Advertisement