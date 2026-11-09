Farhan Akhtar explains what prompted 'Mirzapur' film adaptation

Akhtar said he wanted to create a cinematic experience that captured the essence of Mirzapur while also being accessible to those who haven't seen the series.

He said, "You know, the thing is that whenever we traveled anywhere after the first and second seasons, people would always ask us, 'When is the next installment of Mirzapur coming? What is going to happen next? When will it be made? Is there going to be a third season?'"