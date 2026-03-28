Farrhana Bhatt, Isha Malviya might join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'
What's the story
The popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is returning with its 15th season after a break. The show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, has approached former Bigg Boss contestants Farrhana Bhatt, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya for participation, reported The Times of India. If finalized, they will join other celebrities in taking on thrilling challenges on the show.
Filming schedule
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' to be filmed in Cape Town
The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to commence in June in South Africa. The confirmed celebrities will travel to Cape Town in the last week of May 2026. This season is likely to be bigger and more thrilling than its predecessors, with fans eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the contestant lineup.
Contestants
'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' earlier dropped AI-generated promo
For the unversed, Bhatt was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 19. Gupta participated in Bigg Boss 16, and Malviya was a contestant in Bigg Boss 17. In February this year, the makers announced the show's return by dropping an AI-generated promo on their official Instagram account. Khatron Ke Khiladi has been airing since 2008 and aired its 14th season in 2024, won by Karan Veer Mehra.