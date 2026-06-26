'Bigg Boss' fame Farrhana's sister reveals shocking family dispute

Allegations

Faizana claimed Bhatt cut ties with her after 'Bigg Boss'

In a lengthy statement on social media, Faizana said, "This is one of the hardest things I have ever had to say." "Farrhana is my real sister. We grew up together, shared the same home, and supported each other through every phase of life." She further claimed that Bhatt distanced herself from her after entering Bigg Boss. "When she entered Bigg Boss and chose not to acknowledge me as her sister publicly, it hurt me deeply."