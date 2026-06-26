'Bigg Boss' fame Farrhana's sister reveals shocking family dispute
What's the story
Farrhana Bhatt rose to fame after she participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19, and ended up as the runner-up. The reality show star, who is set to appear on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, is now embroiled in a family feud. Earlier this year, Bhatt revealed that she had cut ties with relatives who didn't support her decision to join the entertainment industry. Now, her alleged biological sister, Faizana Bhatt, has made some shocking revelations about their relationship.
Allegations
Faizana claimed Bhatt cut ties with her after 'Bigg Boss'
In a lengthy statement on social media, Faizana said, "This is one of the hardest things I have ever had to say." "Farrhana is my real sister. We grew up together, shared the same home, and supported each other through every phase of life." She further claimed that Bhatt distanced herself from her after entering Bigg Boss. "When she entered Bigg Boss and chose not to acknowledge me as her sister publicly, it hurt me deeply."
Family rift
'I was accused of creating misunderstandings...'
Addressing the alleged family rift, Faizana wrote, "For years, I was accused of creating misunderstandings between Farrhana and our mother. That was never true." She claimed that when their mother later stayed with Bhatt in Mumbai, she witnessed things herself and formed her own opinions based on her own experiences. "What our mother went through affected her deeply. The situation became so serious that she was hospitalized, and even the police became involved."
Silence broken
'I will also accept that I no longer have...'
Faizana explained why she chose to speak publicly now, saying, "I stayed silent for a long time out of respect for our relationship and in the hope that things would improve." "However, now that this matter has become public and people continue to question me, I feel it is important to speak my truth." She added, "If Farrhana believes that she does not have a sister, then from today, I will also accept that I no longer have a sister."
Public appeal
Faizana appeals to public, requests them not to share pictures
Clarifying that her decision was not fueled by resentment, Faizana wrote, "This decision does not come from jealousy, anger, or hatred. It comes from years of hurt, disappointment, and silence." She also appealed to the public, saying, "I respectfully request everyone not to post or share my pictures with Farrhana anymore." "I also request people not to create fake accounts, fake chats, or spread false stories about our family."
Unverified claims
Bhatt has not commented on the matter yet
Along with the statement, Faizana shared another post that read, "After remaining silent for a long time, I have decided to share my truth." "I request everyone to read this statement with respect and understanding, and to refrain from spreading false information or creating fake narratives." So far, Bhatt has not commented on her alleged biological sister's shocking revelations.