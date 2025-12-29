'BB 19' runner-up Farrhana confirms project with Amaal Mallik

Farrhana Bhatt , the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 19 , has confirmed a collaboration with music composer Amaal Mallik . The news comes after their tumultuous relationship on the reality show, which included several spats. In a recent interview with Film Window, Bhatt revealed that she and Mallik have developed a friendship post-Bigg Boss and are working on an upcoming project together.

Details 'A different bond has formed with Amaal' Speaking to Film Window, Bhatt said, "We are planning some work together. A different bond has formed with Amaal." "My mother and I both share it. A friendship has formed that has gone through a lot and is now turning into something good." She also clarified that the upcoming project isn't a music video and she won't be singing in it.

Singing revelation Bhatt discovered her singing talent on 'Bigg Boss 19' During the interview, Bhatt also spoke about discovering her singing talent on Bigg Boss 19. "When Amaal initially told me that I sing really well, I thought he was lying. Then his brother Armaan came, and Kunickaa ji appreciated me a lot too." Despite this, she doesn't consider herself a good singer yet but is open to improving if given time.