'Father Knows Best' star Lauren Chapin (80) dies of cancer
Lauren Chapin, who played the iconic "Kitten" on the classic TV show Father Knows Best, has passed away at 80 after a five-year battle with cancer.
Her son Matthew shared the news online, saying, "My mother, Lauren Chapin, passed away from her battle with cancer tonight."
Chapin's career began early in Los Angeles, and she appeared in films like A Star Is Born and on shows such as The Bob Hope Show and The Ed Sullivan Show.
More than just an actress, Chapin had a diverse career
Chapin's journey didn't stop with acting—she taught natural childbirth classes, worked in brokerage, ran beauty pageants, and even helped launch Jennifer Love Hewitt's career.
She wrote her autobiography Father Does Know Best: The Lauren Chapin Story and became a licensed evangelist and advocate for Israel.
She is survived by her son Matthew and a daughter—leaving behind a story of resilience and reinvention.