'Father Knows Best' star Lauren Chapin (80) dies of cancer Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Lauren Chapin, who played the iconic "Kitten" on the classic TV show Father Knows Best, has passed away at 80 after a five-year battle with cancer.

Her son Matthew shared the news online, saying, "My mother, Lauren Chapin, passed away from her battle with cancer tonight."

Chapin's career began early in Los Angeles, and she appeared in films like A Star Is Born and on shows such as The Bob Hope Show and The Ed Sullivan Show.