Why Nushrratt Bharuccha is receiving flak for visiting Mahakaal temple

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has come under fire from a Bareilly-based cleric, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi, for her recent visit to the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain . The cleric has called her worship "haram" and a "grave sin" under Islamic law. He also issued a fatwa against her participation in Hindu rituals at the temple.

Fatwa details Razvi's demand for repentance Razvi has demanded that Bharuccha repent for her actions and recite the Kalma to seek forgiveness from Allah. He told ANI, "Visiting places of worship across religions is not inherently objectionable...as a Muslim, we can't indulge in idol worship or participate in the rituals of other religions." He added that Bharuccha's actions crossed a doctrinal boundary in his interpretation of Islamic law.

Actor's reaction Bharuccha's response to the controversy Bharuccha, who visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple for the second time on Tuesday, was seen participating in the Bhasma Aarti and receiving blessings. She described these moments as "beautiful" and "deeply meaningful." In an Instagram story, she wrote "Jai Mahakal." The actor has not publicly responded to Razvi's fatwa or his demands for repentance.

Online debate Social media reaction to the 'fatwa' The fatwa has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many criticizing Razvi's remarks as 'faith policing' and an infringement on personal freedom. The cleric, however, dismissed the backlash, saying it did not affect him. He said he was speaking purely in his capacity as a religious leader this time. "If Nushrratt is a good Muslim, she will listen," he said.