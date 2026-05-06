Road accident kills Prabhas's 'Fauzi' crew member, injures 5 others

A tragic road accident involving a production vehicle from actor Prabhas 's upcoming film Fauzi has left one person dead and five others injured. The incident occurred near Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was transporting six members of the film's production union to Ramoji Film City for a scheduled shoot when it lost control and crashed into cement road dividers.

Investigation Investigation underway The accident site falls under the jurisdiction of Choutuppal police station near the Toopranpet bridge. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway. Initial reports indicate that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, but officials have yet to confirm a final cause. The stretch where the accident occurred is part of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, a busy route with heavy early morning traffic from commuters and commercial vehicles alike.

Production update 'Fauzi' shoot suspended The identities of the deceased and injured have not been officially released. Following the accident, the shoot of Fauzi has been suspended. The film's production team has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident. Despite this tragedy, reports suggest that Fauzi is nearing completion and still aims for an October release, with makers warning against leaks.

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Film details More about 'Fauzi' Fauzi is a period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, set against the backdrop of the 1940s and the Indian National Army led by Subhas Chandra Bose. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Prabhas in the lead role alongside debutante Imanvi. The film also features Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher in supporting roles.

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