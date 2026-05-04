Feldstein and Roberts announce they are expecting their 1st child
Entertainment
Beanie Feldstein just shared some sweet news: she and her wife, Bonnie-Chance Roberts, are expecting their first child.
They posted adorable photos on Instagram, including one of Beanie's baby bump and a cake that read: "B+B are having a baby!"
Feldstein and Roberts met in 2018
The couple met back in 2018 while working on How to Build a Girl.
Fast forward through an engagement in 2022 and a summer camp-themed wedding with friends like Ben Platt and Sarah Paulson, and now they're gearing up for parenthood together.