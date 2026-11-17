Grammy 2027: Raye bags 11 nominations, Rosalía follows with 9
What's the story
The 2027 Grammy Awards nominations were announced on Monday, with British singer-songwriter Raye leading the pack with an impressive 11 nods. She is followed by Spanish singer Rosalía with nine nominations. Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers are tied with seven nods each. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, and Olivia Dean follow closely behind with six each.
Gender representation
A significant increase in female representation this year
This year, the Grammys have seen a significant increase in female representation.
In the album of the year category, widely regarded as the most prestigious award, seven out of eight nominees are women.
The same trend is seen in the song of the year category. For record of the year, six out of eight nominees are women artists.
Swift's achievement
Taylor Swift ties Grammy record with 5 nods
Taylor Swift has tied the record for the most consecutive album of the year nominations, with The Life of a Showgirl earning her a fifth.
Kendrick Lamar is the only other artist to have achieved this feat.
This year, she received five nominations, including album, record, and song of the year.
Swift submitted different songs for record (The Fate of Ophelia) and song categories (I Knew It, I Knew You), which paid off with nominations in both.
Similar strategies
Mars follows similar strategy, top artists submit same tune
Mars also followed a similar strategy by submitting different songs for record and song of the year.
His album's biggest hit, I Just Might, is nominated for record, while Risk It All got the nod for song of the year.
Most top artists submitted the same tune for both categories, including Dean's Man I Need, Langley's Choosin' Texas, Raye's Where Is My Husband!, Rodrigo's The Cure and Rosalía's Berghain.
Unique nominations
Tame Impala, Jennie's 'Dracula' nominated
Only two songs received a nod in either record of the year or song of the year but not both.
Tame Impala and Jennie's Dracula is up for record but not song, while Ariana Grande's Hate That I Made You Love Me made it in for song but not record.
The eight nominees for best new artist include Langley, who has a chance at sweeping all four top general categories this year.
Posthumous recognition
Dolly Parton received 3 nods posthumously
The late superstar Dolly Parton is among the 29 artists who received three nominations each.
She was nominated in the best audiobook category for her audio memoir Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.
Parton will also compete against herself with two nominations in the best country duo/group performance category.
The 69th annual Grammys will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 7, 2027.