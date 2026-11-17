Taylor Swift has tied the record for the most consecutive album of the year nominations, with The Life of a Showgirl earning her a fifth.

Kendrick Lamar is the only other artist to have achieved this feat.

This year, she received five nominations, including album, record, and song of the year.

Swift submitted different songs for record (The Fate of Ophelia) and song categories (I Knew It, I Knew You), which paid off with nominations in both.