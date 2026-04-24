Fenty lands in Mumbai for reported 'Ki Haveli' pop-up
Entertainment
Rihanna just touched down in Mumbai after two years, and fans are buzzing!
She's here for a Fenty Beauty event scheduled for April 24, with a special pop-up reportedly titled Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli.
Spotted at the airport in an all-black look, Rihanna greeted fans with her usual warmth.
Her last visit was for the star-studded Ambani-Merchant wedding, so this feels like a full-circle moment.
Fenty Beauty pop-up emphasizes inclusivity
This pop-up is all about celebrating inclusivity, something Fenty Beauty is known for worldwide.
While details are still under wraps, it's clear Rihanna wants to connect with Indian beauty lovers and make her brand more accessible here.
Her return highlights just how much she values her growing connection with India and its diverse community.