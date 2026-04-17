Fernandez seeks approver role in Delhi money laundering case
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has asked a Delhi court if she can become an approver (basically, someone who helps the investigation) in the high-profile money laundering case involving alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
She's set to appear in court on April 20, 2026.
Jacqueline says she got pricey gifts from Sukesh but didn't know they were tied to any crime.
ED links Fernandez to 200cr racket
This move is a big shift in Jacqueline's legal approach and could seriously impact how things play out.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had named her an accused after linking her to allegedly receiving expensive gifts worth several crores that were suspected to be proceeds of crime from Sukesh's alleged ₹200 crore extortion racket.
If approved, her testimony might help clear up how the money moved around and shed new light on what really happened behind the scenes.