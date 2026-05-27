Fernandez turns heads at 3rd Cannes wearing a Mishra gown
Entertainment
Jacqueliene Fernandez turned heads at her third Cannes Film Festival, stepping out in a show-stopping Rahul Mishra gown.
Jacqueliene kept things fresh and modern with soft waves and barely-there accessories, letting the intricate Rahul Mishra design do all the talking on the global stage.
Fernandez's gown combined structure and flow
Her gown was all about balance, structured yet flowing, with wave-like embellishments that shimmered as she moved.
The plunging neckline added a bold touch, while sheer sleeves kept it soft and romantic.
With this look, Jacqueliene Fernandez once again proved why she's considered a true fashion icon.