FIFA seeks ₹100 cr as India unsure where to stream
The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off June 11, but Indian fans still don't know where they'll be watching.
With Sony stepping away thanks to low sponsor interest and awkward match timings, and JioStar after it sought the digital rights for ₹25 crore, which FIFA rejected, Amazon Prime and YouTube Premium are now the top contenders to stream the tournament.
FIFA wants ₹100 crore for broadcast rights, with most of that focused on digital streaming.
FIFA rejects JioStar ₹25 cr bid
JioStar's ₹25 crore bid was rejected by FIFA, which pointed out India's low football ranking (outside the top 100) as a reason for holding out.
Sony also dropped out after sponsors showed little excitement and because most matches air late at night or in the early morning in India.
Doordarshan only offered to show knockout games for ₹5 crore.
Meanwhile, countries like China have already locked in their deals, leaving Indian viewers waiting just weeks before kickoff.