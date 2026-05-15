FIFA seeks ₹100 cr as India unsure where to stream

FIFA rejects JioStar ₹25 cr bid

JioStar's ₹25 crore bid was rejected by FIFA, which pointed out India's low football ranking (outside the top 100) as a reason for holding out.

Sony also dropped out after sponsors showed little excitement and because most matches air late at night or in the early morning in India.

Doordarshan only offered to show knockout games for ₹5 crore.

Meanwhile, countries like China have already locked in their deals, leaving Indian viewers waiting just weeks before kickoff.