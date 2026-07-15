Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed to light up FIFA World Cup final
What's the story
The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will be graced by Hollywood star Tom Cruise, internet sensation IShowSpeed, and a host of music icons. The pre-match show is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium in New York-New Jersey on July 19, Sunday (Monday, July 20 IST). The event will mark the culmination of the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Performers
Who are the confirmed artists?
Other than Cruise, the pre-match show will also feature performances by English pop veteran Robbie Williams, Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger, and Italian singer Laura Pausini.
IShowSpeed will perform his popular anthem Champions during the event.
Academy Award-winning singer and actor Jennifer Hudson is also set to sing the US national anthem before kick-off.
Halftime spectacle
First-ever halftime show at a World Cup final
In a major departure from football traditions, the 2026 World Cup Final will feature a full-fledged halftime show for the first time.
The regular 15-minute break is being extended to allow an incredible 11-minute performance by global music stars.
This star-studded lineup includes pop icons Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, and World Cup favorite Shakira.
Final showdown