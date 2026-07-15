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Home / News / Entertainment News / Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed to light up FIFA World Cup final
Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed to light up FIFA World Cup final
2026 FIFA World Cup final ceremony adds Tom Cruise and IShowSpeed

Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed to light up FIFA World Cup final

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 15, 2026
01:42 pm
What's the story

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will be graced by Hollywood star Tom Cruise, internet sensation IShowSpeed, and a host of music icons. The pre-match show is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium in New York-New Jersey on July 19, Sunday (Monday, July 20 IST). The event will mark the culmination of the first-ever 48-team tournament.

Performers

Who are the confirmed artists?

Other than Cruise, the pre-match show will also feature performances by English pop veteran Robbie Williams, Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger, and Italian singer Laura Pausini.

IShowSpeed will perform his popular anthem Champions during the event.

Academy Award-winning singer and actor Jennifer Hudson is also set to sing the US national anthem before kick-off.

Halftime spectacle

First-ever halftime show at a World Cup final

In a major departure from football traditions, the 2026 World Cup Final will feature a full-fledged halftime show for the first time.

The regular 15-minute break is being extended to allow an incredible 11-minute performance by global music stars.

This star-studded lineup includes pop icons Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, and World Cup favorite Shakira.

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Final showdown

Spain await 2nd finalist

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already seen thrilling matches, with Spain securing their spot in the final after a thrilling semifinal win over France.

They are now awaiting their opponent, which will be decided when Argentina and England face off to determine the second finalist.

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