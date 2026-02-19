'Industry in shock': Film bodies seek meeting with CM Fadnavis
What's the story
In light of recent security incidents involving Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh, several film industry bodies have written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The letter was signed by six organizations and dated February 16 (Monday), as per a new report by Mid-Day. They have requested a meeting to discuss the increasing threats and the government's plans to ensure safety in the industry.
Urgent meeting
Urgent meeting with CM Fadnavis needed, says Ashoke Pandit
Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film and Television Directors's Association, stressed the need for an urgent meeting with CM Fadnavis. He said, "The film industry is in shock. We have discussed the issue extensively and believe that reaching out to the Chief Minister is essential." "We are hopeful the government will take effective action."
Industry's reflection
'Such threats remind us of the 1990s'
Ratan Jain, President of the Indian Film and Television Producers Council, echoed Pandit's sentiments. He said, "Such attacks and threats remind us of the 1990s when the industry was a soft target." "Extortion calls and attacks were common, and many in the industry had to pay money to protect themselves." Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), added they had previously written to the government requesting a meeting, but received no response.
Safety concerns
FWICE demands government support
Dubey further said, "Now with producers' bodies joining together, we've sent another letter because we do not want a repeat of the 1990s." "We need the government's support in ensuring our safety." The letter has been endorsed by Indian Motion Picture Producers's Association, Producers Guild of India, Indian Film and Television Producers Council, Western India Film Producers's Association, Indian Film and Television Directors's Association, and Federation of Western India Cine Employees.
Recent incidents
Letter comes after security incidents involving Shetty and Singh
The letter comes in the wake of two major security incidents in Bollywood. On February 1, gunshots were fired outside Shetty's residence, and on February 10, Singh reportedly received extortion threats. These events have raised serious concerns about the safety of people in the film industry.