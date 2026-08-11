Film Federation of India to name India's Oscars entry today
Entertainment
Big day for Indian cinema! The Film Federation of India is set to announce which film will represent India in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.
The reveal happens today at 2.30pm in Mumbai, with 24 films in various languages considered in 2025 when Homebound was chosen.
Last year 'Homebound' was India's entry
Last year, Homebound was India's official entry. In 2025, the social drama Homebound got the nod: it had already traveled to prestigious film galas such as Cannes and Toronto but didn't make it onto the Oscars long list.
Looking ahead, mark your calendars: the 99th Academy Awards take place March 14, 2027, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.