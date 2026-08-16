Ranveer Singh's 'Pralay' begins filming in Mumbai
What's the story
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Pralay, an action thriller exploring the apocalypse, has begun filming in Mumbai. The project is a collaboration between Birla Studios, True Story Films, and Maa Kasam Films. Singh also co-produces under his production company. The movie is directed by Jai Mehta.
Cast details
Local and international crew onboard for the project
Singh is said to be playing a physically demanding role in the film.
The cast also includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, who gained recognition for her performance in Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.
The production team is currently shooting at various live locations across Mumbai, a strategy that the makers believe adds scale, texture, and realism to the story.
The crew is a mix of local and international talent.
Film's uniqueness
'Kind of film India hasn't seen before': Makers
Birla Studios said Pralay showcases their passion for collaborating with some of the best contemporary talent in Indian cinema.
True Story Films, helmed by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal, emphasized that the film aligns with their mission of promoting unconventional storytelling.
"It's the kind of film that India hasn't made yet, the kind of film that India hasn't seen before," Hansal earlier told Variety while announcing True Story Films's slate.
Production details
Singh's recent work and 'Pralay's place in his filmography
The production of Pralay began after several months of intensive pre-production work.
The film's story is an original narrative about survival in the face of global catastrophe, set against the backdrop of Mumbai.
This project comes after Singh's Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar - The Revenge (2026) duology, which are among the highest-grossing Indian films ever made.