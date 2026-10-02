Kate Beckinsale, Betty Gabriel wrap up 'Twilight of the Dead'
What's the story
The filming of the Hollywood movie Twilight of the Dead, the much-awaited final chapter in George A Romero's iconic zombie series, has been completed. The movie stars Kate Beckinsale, Betty Gabriel, Abigail London, and John D Hickman. The shoot took place in Kentucky and wrapped last month, reported Deadline. Meanwhile, this horror film is backed by Romero's estate.
Film insights
Plot of the movie
Twilight of the Dead is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity's remnants are caught between two warring factions and a new breed of undead.
The film is directed by Doron Paz and Yoav Paz, known for their work on The Golem and Plan A.
Ho Sung Pak, an expert in stunts, has directed the action sequences.
Production details
Meet the producers behind the project
The production of Twilight of the Dead is led by Roundtable Entertainment, with John Baldecchi and Sarah Donnelly as producers.
They are joined by executive producer and Roundtable President Dominic Ianno, along with Suzanne Romero.
Paolo Zelati is the producer, screenwriter, and co-writer of the treatment with Romero, who had drafted it before his death in 2017 as the finale of a saga spanning six films and several spin-offs.