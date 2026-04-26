Filming for 'Arasan' starring Silambarasan resumes after Ganesh dispute Entertainment Apr 26, 2026

Good news for movie buffs, filming for Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR and directed by Vetrimaaran, is back on track after a brief pause.

The shoot was halted due to a dispute with producer Ishari K Ganesh over an old project, but thanks to help from industry groups like Nadigar Sangam, things are moving forward again.

Silambarasan even confirmed the update himself on social media.