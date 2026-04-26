Filming for 'Arasan' starring Silambarasan resumes after Ganesh dispute
Good news for movie buffs, filming for Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR and directed by Vetrimaaran, is back on track after a brief pause.
The shoot was halted due to a dispute with producer Ishari K Ganesh over an old project, but thanks to help from industry groups like Nadigar Sangam, things are moving forward again.
Silambarasan even confirmed the update himself on social media.
'Arasan' may include Prabhu and Sethupathi
Arasan dives into the Vada Chennai universe and could feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside Vijay Sethupathi as a cop.
Familiar faces like Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore are expected to return.
The film brings together Silambarasan, director Vetrimaaran, and composer Anirudh Ravichander for an exciting new collaboration, definitely one to watch out for!