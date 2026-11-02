Vikas Bahl's musical drama wraps filming in the UK
What's the story
Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has wrapped the filming of his upcoming movie, Bolo Bolo Bolo, in the UK. The movie is a coming-of-age musical drama set in the early 1990s during the rise of Punjabi music in Britain, Variety reported. The film stars Jimmy Shergill, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mona Singh, and Alizeh. It will be released in 2027.
Film's premise
More about the film
The film is reportedly set at a time when young British musicians were blending Punjabi beats with modern, bass-heavy production.
They created this sound in makeshift places like garages and unlicensed radio stations.
The story also explores themes of family, friendship, identity, and belonging against the backdrop of Britain's changing culture during that period.
Film's significance
Makers talk about film's subject
Shibasish Sarkar, founder of Katha Studios, said Bolo Bolo Bolo is a celebration of a unique cultural movement that united music and identity.
"The film explores a fascinating chapter in the evolution of Punjabi music in Britain, and we are excited to bring this story to audiences."
Meanwhile, director Bahl said, "The Punjabi music scene in 1990s Britain was full of energy, rebellion and an incredible spirit of self-expression."
"It has been a wonderful experience bringing this world to life."