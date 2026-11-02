Vikas Bahl's musical drama wraps filming in the UK

Shibasish Sarkar, founder of Katha Studios, said Bolo Bolo Bolo is a celebration of a unique cultural movement that united music and identity.

"The film explores a fascinating chapter in the evolution of Punjabi music in Britain, and we are excited to bring this story to audiences."

Meanwhile, director Bahl said, "The Punjabi music scene in 1990s Britain was full of energy, rebellion and an incredible spirit of self-expression."

"It has been a wonderful experience bringing this world to life."