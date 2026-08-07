Filmmaker Agnihotri at film screening backs student protests for democracy
Entertainment
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri thinks student protests are actually pretty vital for democracy.
At a film screening, he reflected on India's long history of public dissent and, after some hesitation, said, "It is a democracy, things happen... they should be happening, why shouldn't they be happening?"
His comments come as students across India raise their voices about education issues.
Students across India demand NEET transparency
Right now, students are demanding more transparency in competitive exams like NEET. Recent allegations of paper leaks have sparked big debates about exam security and fairness.
Agnihotri (known for movies tackling social topics) sees these protests as part of India's democratic spirit.