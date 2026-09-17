Meghalaya filmmaker assaulted while protecting FTII students in Arunachal Pradesh

The alleged assault took place around 6:30pm on the Jollang-Rakap road while Sangma was out for his evening walk.

His wife, Karry Padu, took to Facebook to detail the incident.

She alleged that two local youths, seemingly intoxicated and armed with bamboo sticks, were harassing FTII students when her husband intervened.

The assailants then turned their aggression toward Sangma and assaulted him.