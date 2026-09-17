Meghalaya filmmaker assaulted while protecting FTII students in Arunachal Pradesh
What's the story
Dominic Sangma, a National Award-winning filmmaker from Meghalaya, was assaulted in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred when he intervened to stop two men from harassing students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), reported India Today NE. Sangma is the head of the Department of Screenwriting at FTII's Jote campus in Itanagar.
Incident details
Two local youths were armed with bamboo sticks
The alleged assault took place around 6:30pm on the Jollang-Rakap road while Sangma was out for his evening walk.
His wife, Karry Padu, took to Facebook to detail the incident.
She alleged that two local youths, seemingly intoxicated and armed with bamboo sticks, were harassing FTII students when her husband intervened.
The assailants then turned their aggression toward Sangma and assaulted him.
Call for action
'Request police, government to punish culprits'
Padu further alleged that an FTII security guard and four students were also assaulted and wrongfully restrained during the incident.
She expressed her anger and shame over the incident on Facebook, demanding justice for her husband and others involved.
"I request the police and the government to make sure the culprits are punished," she wrote.
Legal proceedings
FIR filed against accused
An FIR has been filed at Balijan police station against the assailants, identified as Techi Nanu and Techi Sanjay.
They have been booked under Sections 115(2), 117(2), 126, and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The police are currently investigating the case.
Sangma is a celebrated filmmaker who won the Best Garo Film award for his movie Rapture at the 66th National Film Awards.