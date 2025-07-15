Filmmaker criticizes Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana's massive budget

Ramayana is set to be India's most expensive movie ever

Ramayana is set to be India's most expensive movie ever, with a reported $500 million price tag. The two-part epic will hit theaters on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and VFX giant DNEG—with no outside investors—the team is aiming for a worldwide IMAX release.

The project has been years in the making and sparked debate among fans about whether such a huge investment makes sense.