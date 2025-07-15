Filmmaker criticizes Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana's massive budget
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's recent social media post has everyone talking about the rumored ₹4,000 crore budget for Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, Ramayana.
Although he didn't name names, his comments about blockbuster budgets like Avatar and Dune have people guessing he was hinting at this ambitious project, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Ramayana is set to be India's most expensive movie ever
Ramayana is set to be India's most expensive movie ever, with a reported $500 million price tag. The two-part epic will hit theaters on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.
Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and VFX giant DNEG—with no outside investors—the team is aiming for a worldwide IMAX release.
The project has been years in the making and sparked debate among fans about whether such a huge investment makes sense.