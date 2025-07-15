Hrithik Roshan and Triptii Dimri's dance video sparks collaboration rumours Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

A clip of Hrithik Roshan and Triptii Dimri showing off their dance moves has gone viral, leaving fans wondering if a movie together is on the cards.

Their chemistry in the video has everyone talking, especially since both are in the spotlight right now—Roshan with "War 2" on August 14 and Dimri with "Dhadak 2" on August 1, both set for August releases.