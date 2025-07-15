Next Article
Hrithik Roshan and Triptii Dimri's dance video sparks collaboration rumours
A clip of Hrithik Roshan and Triptii Dimri showing off their dance moves has gone viral, leaving fans wondering if a movie together is on the cards.
Their chemistry in the video has everyone talking, especially since both are in the spotlight right now—Roshan with "War 2" on August 14 and Dimri with "Dhadak 2" on August 1, both set for August releases.
Triptii has 'Animal,' 'Spirit' among other projects
Triptii isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Besides "Dhadak 2" (with Siddhant Chaturvedi), she's got several projects lined up—including "Spirit," "Arjun Ustara," "Animal Park," and an Imtiaz Ali film.
If a collaboration with Hrithik happens, it would only add to her growing reputation as one of Bollywood's most versatile new stars.