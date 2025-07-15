Next Article
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' issues fan warning ahead of Season 3
The third and final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" lands on Prime Video starting Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
Fans get two episodes on day one, then new ones every Wednesday.
This season wraps up Belly's story as she heads back to Cousins after junior year, facing big choices between Conrad and Jeremiah—just like in Jenny Han's last book.
Where to watch
You can catch the entire season only on Prime Video.
Since its debut, the show has gained a huge following for its portrayal of teen love and friendships.
'Be kind to each other'
Ahead of the premiere, the show's team is reminding everyone to keep things respectful online—no bullying or hate toward cast, crew, or fellow fans.
The goal is a positive space for everyone enjoying the series together.