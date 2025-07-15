'The Summer I Turned Pretty' issues fan warning ahead of Season 3 Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

The third and final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" lands on Prime Video starting Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Fans get two episodes on day one, then new ones every Wednesday.

This season wraps up Belly's story as she heads back to Cousins after junior year, facing big choices between Conrad and Jeremiah—just like in Jenny Han's last book.