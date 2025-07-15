Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's epic face-off in love & war

'Love & War' is set in 1960s-70s

Set in the 1960s-70s, Love & War follows a dramatic love triangle during wartime, with Kapoor and Kaushal as Air Force pilots.

Both actors went through major physical changes—Kapoor dropped 12kg and Kaushal lost 15kg—for their roles.

The film reunites Kapoor with Bhansali after Saawariya (2007) and marks Bhansali's first team-up with Kaushal.

With elaborate sets in the works and careful planning behind the scenes, fans are expecting something truly epic from this one.