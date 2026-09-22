Filmmaker Das named juror for Busan New Currents Award
Filmmaker Rima Das is set to help pick the next big names in Asian cinema as a jury member for the New Currents Award at this year's Busan International Film Festival, running October 6-15, 2026.
She'll be teaming up with Korean actor Shim Eun-kyung and Chinese producer Shan Zuolong.
The award spotlights up-and-coming filmmakers and comes with a KRW 20 million prize.
Das's 'Not a Hero' Busan premiere
Das has a strong history with the festival: her films Bulbul Can Sing and Tora's Husband have screened there before, and < em>Village Rockstars 2 even won the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film in 2024.
This year, her film Not a Hero gets its Asian premiere at Busan.
She's called the festival "Busan has been a very special part of my journey as a filmmaker. I have come here with my films, met audiences and filmmakers, and experienced the festival from different perspectives. To now return as a juror feels deeply meaningful," for her filmmaking journey.
Her upcoming project, Malati, My Love, was also featured at Busan's Asian Project Market, showing just how closely her work is tied to this major film event.