Filmmaker Das named juror for Busan New Currents Award

Das has a strong history with the festival: her films Bulbul Can Sing and Tora's Husband have screened there before, and < em>Village Rockstars 2 even won the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film in 2024.

This year, her film Not a Hero gets its Asian premiere at Busan.

She's called the festival "Busan has been a very special part of my journey as a filmmaker. I have come here with my films, met audiences and filmmakers, and experienced the festival from different perspectives. To now return as a juror feels deeply meaningful," for her filmmaking journey.

Her upcoming project, Malati, My Love, was also featured at Busan's Asian Project Market, showing just how closely her work is tied to this major film event.